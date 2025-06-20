Watch CBS News
Detroit police seeking individual accused of smashing car windows outside nursing home

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
The Detroit Police Department says an individual is wanted for allegedly smashing car windows on Wednesday in the parking lot of a nursing home.

Police say that at about 1:37 a.m. on June 18, the person was in the 5200 block of Connor and smashed the rear windows of two cars before running away.

DPD released photos of the suspect and is asking for the public's help in locating the person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD's fifth precinct at 313-596-5540, Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or  DetroitRewards.tv.

Suspect accused of smashing car windows outside Detroit nursing home
Detroit Police Department
