Detroit community hosts vigil for Wynter Smith

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit community remembers 2-year-old Wynter Smith. Following the toddler's death, activists held a vigil so the Detroit community could pay their respects.

Chants of "Whose baby? Our baby!" filled Erwin Street. Dozens of Metro Detroiters joined together to remember and honor 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith. On Wednesday, police confirmed they discovered her body.

Twenty-four hours later, the community remembers her.

"Society's greatness is determined by how we treat our senior citizens and protect our children. Enough…is enough," Detroit Councilman Coleman Young II spoke to the crowd.

Attendees at the somber event say Wynter could be anyone's loved one. "When does this end if this doesn't affect you? Something is wrong with you. This is a 2-year-old baby that had nothing to do with nothing this is so sad and sickening," one speaker added.

As tears are shed, hugs are made – and conversations spur – on ways to prevent these incidents from happening. Members of Wynter's family were also in attendance, appreciative of the support and love.

"It's heartbreaking to know that this is the reason that we are standing here right now. I never expected to see such a large turnout, but there's so much love here in this crowd, and we are so grateful," Wynter's aunt Ms. Brown said.

The man accused of kidnapping Wynter, triggering that massive Amber Alert, is in custody. He's also accused of stabbing Wynter's mother in Lansing. Those who organized Thursday's vigil – say the overall actions were demonic.

"It's all a choice. We have no ownership of people we do not have slaves anymore, and if a person decides to move on with their life, whatever it may be, you have to let them move on. Brother, we got to start learning how to take rejection," Pastor Maurice Hardwick added.