Detroit police search for suspect accused of damaging woman's car at gas station

The Detroit Police Department is searching for an individual accused of damaging a woman's car on Wednesday at a gas station.

The incident happened at about 3:26 p.m., Aug. 6, in the 19300 block of W. Seven Mile Road. Police say the suspect allegedly broke the rear wiper arm off the 55-year-old woman's 2025 Ford Escape. Police say the individual then got in a black sedan with a male driver and left the gas station.

Police say the gas station is part of the city's Project Green Light, meaning there are cameras installed at the location that connect to DPD's headquarters. Police released photos of the individual and the suspect vehicle.

Detroit police did not release any additional information on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's eighth precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

