Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for suspect accused of damaging woman's car at gas station

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Israel's plan for Gaza City; no charges in Shelby Township police shooting; other top stories
Israel's plan for Gaza City; no charges in Shelby Township police shooting; other top stories 04:00

The Detroit Police Department is searching for an individual accused of damaging a woman's car on Wednesday at a gas station.

The incident happened at about 3:26 p.m., Aug. 6, in the 19300 block of W. Seven Mile Road. Police say the suspect allegedly broke the rear wiper arm off the 55-year-old woman's 2025 Ford Escape. Police say the individual then got in a black sedan with a male driver and left the gas station.

Police say the gas station is part of the city's Project Green Light, meaning there are cameras installed at the location that connect to DPD's headquarters. Police released photos of the individual and the suspect vehicle.

Detroit police did not release any additional information on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's eighth precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

Detroit police search for suspect accused of damaging woman's car at gas station
Detroit Police Department
Detroit police search for suspect accused of damaging woman's car
Detroit Police Department
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue