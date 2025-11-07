Superior Township home destroyed by fire; multiple departments responded to call

A two-story home was destroyed by a fire in Washtenaw County, Michigan.

Superior Township Fire Department, which was the lead agency on the scene, said in its social media post Friday that the area of Old Oak Court where the fire erupted "is one of the many areas in the Township that has no fire hydrants."

Because of the circumstances, neighboring fire departments were called to assist with water tankers and other equipment.

The fire was under control after about 90 minutes of crews on the call, Superior Township Fire Department said.

Fire departments on scene included Northfield Township, City of Ypsilanti and City of Ann Arbor. INorthfield's part-time staff also was on standby to provide coverage for their community.