Sumpter Township police banking on November millage vote to keep department running

The Sumpter Township police chief says the department's future could hinge on whether or not voters approve the millage increase they rejected in August.

They're asking voters to reconsider the proposal when they put it back on the ballot in November.

"Everything's on the table, up to and including closing the doors," said Sumpter Township Police Chief Eric Luke.

Luke says they're at risk of losing up to 42% of their budget if voters reject the police millage again in November.

"You can imagine any organization trying to cut that much out would leave it devastated in terms of being able to provide service, and that's where we stand. We can not budget cut our way out of that kind of loss," he said.

He says the department depends on millage funding to keep up with rising operational costs, as 99% of Sumpter Township property taxes go to Wayne County.

"We're just going to get the word out and have people understand really where their tax dollars go. Funding the DIA and the zoo and stuff is fine, but the most important thing is where you live and the security of your family," Luke said.

Luke says the millage increase would add two additional mills to the expiring three mills for a total of five. He says that would cost the average homeowner in Sumpter Township an additional $250 per year to ensure the future of their local police department.

"I was shocked. I still believe our residents overwhelmingly support us. I don't believe this was a vote of no confidence to the police department. I think our support is there. I think the vote at least two weeks ago came down to tax fatigue," he said.

The other roughly 60% of their budget comes from landfill royalties, which have also lost value over the years, as that revenue remains stagnant while inflation costs rise.