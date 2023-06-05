Suspended students fire shots in parking lot of Warren school, police say

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Warren police responded to shots fired in the parking lot of Warren Michigan Collegiate High School at about 2:40 p.m. Monday.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the shooting involved students who were suspended earlier in the day Monday and returned for some type of "revenge." A motive has not been determined.

No one was injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.