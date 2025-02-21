Student killed in two-vehicle crash in front of his West Michigan high school

I-696 overnight closures; Michigan minimum wage changes; robbery at donut shop and more top stories

A 16-year-old student was killed as the result of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in the village of Custer, which is near Ludington in West Michigan.

A second student also was injured in the crash.

"We have counselors at the school to meet with students and staff," the school district said in its social media post. "Please keep the families in your thoughts and prayers."

The crash happened shortly before noon that day in front of Mason County Eastern High School, which is at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Custer Road.

Those who were among the first to arrive on the scene included a Mason County Eastern High School Resource Deputy who recognized one of the drivers as a student at the high school, the Mason County Sheriff's Office said in its report.

That student was trapped in the car.

The school resource deputy, along with a firefighter from the Free Soil/Meade Fire Department, attempted lifesaving efforts. But the student was later pronounced dead at Corewell Health Hospital in Ludington, the report said.

"As a father of young drivers, my heart breaks for the family of the young life lost. And, as the sheriff, I join our community in mourning for the MCE family," Sheriff Kim C. Cole said in the press release.

First responders assisting on the scene or at the hospital included Custer Township Fire & Jaws, Scottville Fire and LIFE EMS, Mason County Sheriff's Office Victim's Services Unit and Mason County Sheriff's Office Traffic Crash Re-Construction Team.