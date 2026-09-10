Passing car narrowly misses Bedford student at bus stop, Monroe County deputies say

A grade-school student was almost struck by a passing vehicle that failed to stop at a bus stop Wednesday afternoon in Bedford Township, the Monroe County (Michigan) Sheriff's Office reported.

Flock license plate readers in both Michigan and Ohio, along with security video camera on the school bus, were used to identify and locate the driver, a 19-year-old man from Toledo, Ohio, deputies said.

The close call happened about 4:05 p.m. on Douglas Road, near Sterns Road in Bedford Township, when a Bedford Public Schools bus stopped to drop off a student.

The bus was northbound on Douglas Road, with flashing red lights and stop arm activated, deputies said. These signals are intended to tell motorists to stop before approaching further. A blue Chevrolet Malibu was southbound on Douglas Road at the time and failed to stop for the bus.

"The offending vehicle traveled past the stopped school bus without ever slowing down, coming within inches from striking the student. Thankfully a devastating incident was avoided due to the awareness of both the student and bus driver observing the vehicle prior to the student completely crossing the roadway," deputies said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office shared this security camera image of a Bedford Public Schools student nearly struck by a car at a bus stop on Wednesday afternoon. Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A school resource officer assigned to Bedford Public Schools worked on identifying the driver. Flock license plate reader cameras that are currently operating in Bedford Township and in the city of Toledo confirmed vehicle information and that the car was near the bus stop at the time.

The Monroe County Prosecutor's Office will review the case for possible charges.

Drivers in Michigan should be prepared to stop when a school bus flashes its yellow lights, and must stop at least 20 feet away from the bus when its red lights are turned on. The penalties in Michigan for illegally passing a stopped school bus include a civil infraction and a fine of up to $500; with higher penalties should an injury or death result.

"The Monroe County Sheriff's Office takes a zero tolerance enforcement on all school bus red light violations and will continue to increase patrols on school bus routes," the agency said.

The Monroe County Board of Commissioners voted last week to discontinue Flock camera service in areas of the county patrolled by the sheriff's office, which includes Bedford Township. The date for ending the service has yet to be determined.