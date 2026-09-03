Another round of storms possible in Southeast Michigan Friday morning

After two days of severe weather, Friday morning offers Southeast Michigan its final chance for storms, for now.

A line of storms is expected to arrive from the northwest in the early morning hours on Friday.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

While some unstable air remains, the overall expectation is more baseline storms, with only isolated severe weather possible.

This is much improved compared to our risks over the past two days.

Storm chances continue through the mid- to late-morning hours before moving southeast.

There does, however, remain a chance for isolated strong storms once again on Friday afternoon and evening, but this also depends on activity at the beginning of the day.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

A marginal (1 out of 5) risk from the Storm Prediction Center is in place for Friday, with a focus on strong wind gusts in any strengthened storms.

Stay with the CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather Team for updates as we wrap up a stormy and hot week.