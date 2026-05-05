High winds, hail and lightning cause damage in St. Clair Shores, Grosse Pointe Woods communities

Cleanup continues from Monday night's storms in St. Clair Shores and the surrounding areas.

Even though some St. Clair Shores residents say the storm lasted only 10 to 15 minutes, it was enough time to cause serious damage, such as when a tree branch crushed one home.

The CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather team says winds reached 61 mph, knocking over branches and causing power outages in Grosse Pointe Woods.

"No damage luckily, but we lost power for four hours or so. It came back on just after midnight, I think. We got him out of bed, checked the hail, like, 'what's going on', and it was literally over within ten minutes," said Grosse Pointe Woods resident Rebecca Haubert.

Haubert and her kids watched as crews cleaned up a massive tree that narrowly missed the home of one of her neighbors.

Lightning was also a big problem, striking a tree that left a St. Clair Shores home in shambles when one of its branches fell on it, according to neighbors.

"It kicked up fast," said St. Clair Shores resident Herb Rushlow.

Rushlow says he's fortunate to avoid the type of damage that happened just two doors down from him. Fortunately, no one was inside the home at the time.

"We didn't get a thing. A few lawn chairs in the back got tossed around, a lid to our fire pit got set on the ground, but other than that, nothing broke, nothing hurt," he said.