A man armed with a knife is hospitalized after he was shot by Sterling Heights police early Thanksgiving morning, authorities said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in the 40000 block of Brentwood Drive.

According to police, officers responded to a call about a man with a knife and a victim who had been stabbed in the leg.

When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered the man. During the encounter, police say an officer fired the gun, striking the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition, police said.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the shooting.