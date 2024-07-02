Sterling Heights police ramp up patrols ahead of Independence Day weekend

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As Metro Detroiters gear up to celebrate Independence Day, local law enforcement, including the Sterling Heights Police Department, are stepping up patrols on the roads.

"We're looking for any violation. If it's someone drinking or driving and coming from a party, we're looking for the driving, the bad habits…them going over a curb, them swerving in a lane," said Sterling Heights Capt. Mario Bastinelli.

Bastinelli says the city will see an abundance of extra officers on duty the next several days.

"We're going to be out on patrol, we're going to be in the subs, driving on the side streets where everyone is having parties and we're going to make ourselves seen," he said.

In addition to responding to fireworks complaints, Bastinelli says officers will be paying close attention to those behind the wheel this holiday weekend and recommends that if you're planning on driving, you be smart and make good choices.

"Ya know, it's cheap to get an Uber or Lyft. Do it. It's way cheaper than going to jail, having to deal with a court case or worst case scenario, you get into a car accident, and you hurt or kill someone," said Bastinelli.

Though officers want everyone to celebrate and have a good time, the consequences of these mistakes aren't worth it.

Those consequences could include a civil infraction, misdemeanor, felony charge or jail time.

"It could be a simple civil infraction where you're just getting a ticket, it could be a misdemeanor charge, it could be you going to jail and spending the night, it could be a felony charge. If they stay in compliance with the law, they're going to be safe, right? So, it goes hand in hand. Have fun, have a great holiday, but be safe while doing it," Bastinelli said.