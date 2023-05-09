Sterling Heights man killed in off-road vehicle crash in Bloomfield Township

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 9, 2023

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 38-year-old man was killed after an off-road vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree in Bloomfield Township.

Police say the crash happened at about 6 p.m. on May 8 in the area of Wattles and Kensington roads.

The driver lost control of the ORV, "causing it to go airborne and strike a tree," according to Bloomfield Township police.

Authorities say the driver was not wearing a seat belt or a helmet at the time of the crash. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say toxicology reports are pending, but they do not believe alcohol is a factor.