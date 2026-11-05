Sterling Heights man held on $1M bond for allegedly firing shots at vehicle, injuring one person

A Sterling Heights man accused of firing shots toward a vehicle, injuring a passenger, in Warren is being held on a $1 million bond.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, 24-year-old Mohammad Kheir Aamer Al Krad is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing injury, one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and four counts of felony firearm.

Al Krad was arraigned on Wednesday. As part of his bond conditions, he must surrender his passport, wear a steel-cuff GPS tether if bond is posted, not possess or use firearms, remain in Michigan and have no contact with witnesses.

Prosecutors say that on Nov. 1, 2026, Al Krad was driving in Warren when he allegedly fired shots at a vehicle. The front-seat passenger suffered injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. Al Krad was arrested at his home following an investigation.

"No one should have to fear for their safety because of gun violence in our community. We take these cases seriously and will seek accountability from those responsible," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Al Krad is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Nov. 12.