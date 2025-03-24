Sterling Heights man gets 25-75 years for sexually assaulting young girl

A Sterling Heights man has been sentenced to decades in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl.

In January 2025, a jury convicted Larry Devere Middleton on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 years old; second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 years old; criminal sexual conduct — assault with intent to commit criminal penetration; and indecent exposure.

On Monday, Middleton was sentenced to 25 to 75 years in prison on the two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 years old. Prosecutors say Middleton was also sentenced to concurrent sentences on the lesser charges.

"This sentence reflects the severity of these crimes and ensures that this man will no longer be able to harm innocent children. My office remains dedicated to seeking justice for victims and holding offenders accountable. I commend the bravery of the young survivor and the dedication of our prosecutors and law enforcement in securing this conviction," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Middleton must also register as a sex offender, and if released from prison, he is required to wear electronic monitoring for the rest of his life.