Sterling Heights man convicted of stabbing death of pregnant girlfriend

A Sterling Heights man was convicted of the fatal stabbing death of his pregnant girlfriend, which resulted in the death of her unborn child.

On Oct. 16, a Macomb County jury found 33-year-old Damarion Winston Goler guilty of second-degree homicide, homicide causing the death of an unborn fetus and tampering with evidence where a homicide is charged, prosecutors said.

In March 2024, Macomb County prosecutors say Goler allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, 31-year-old Talic Mersina, near the door of their Sterling Heights apartment.

Authorities found Goler and Mersina in the victim's car in the parking lot of his mother's apartment building in Clinton Township. Mersina and her unborn child were both killed.

"I hope this conviction brings some measure of closure to the victims' family. The defendant has been held accountable for his actions, but no verdict can undo the tragic loss or erase the pain this family has endured," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

Goler has been held without bond at the Macomb County Jail since his arraignment in March 2024. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 3.