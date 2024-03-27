Metro Detroit man arraigned in stabbing death of pregnant girlfriend, unborn child

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Sterling Heights man was arraigned for allegedly killing his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child on Sunday, officials said.

Damarion Goler, 31, was charged with second-degree murder, assault of a pregnant individual - intentionally causing miscarriage, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of an individual, according to a release from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, March 24, Goler allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, 31-year-old Talic Mersina, near the door of their Sterling Heights apartment at 8312 18 Mile Road.

Authorities then found Goler and Mersina in the victim's car in the parking lot of his mother's apartment building in Clinton Township. Mersina and her unborn child were both killed.

Goler was arraigned and remanded to the Macomb County Jail without bond. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Wednesday, April 3, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Wednesday, April 10.

"The defendant allegedly chose to take the life of his pregnant girlfriend, someone who trusted and loved him. Justice demands that he face the consequences of his crimes," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "These acts are not merely crimes against individuals but against the very fabric of humanity itself."