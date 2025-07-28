Watch CBS News
Sterling Heights man charged with bank robbery, faces up to life in prison

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A bank robbery in Sterling Heights, Michigan, has resulted in a local man taken into custody and charged, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.  

Armand David Saroli, 52, of Sterling Heights, is facing the felony charge of bank robbery, which is punishable by up to life in prison. 

The robbery happened about 1:28 p.m. Wednesday at a bank in Sterling Heights. The suspect gave a note to a teller, allegedly demanding money, which was provided. The culprit then left the bank. 

Saroli was later captured by police. 

An arraignment took place at Sterling Heights District Court 41-A. Bond was set at $750,000. If he is released from jail, Saroli will be ordered to wear a tether, prosecutors said. 

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 7, with a preliminary exam scheduled for Aug. 14. 

