Sterling Heights man charged with bank robbery, faces up to life in prison

A bank robbery in Sterling Heights, Michigan, has resulted in a local man taken into custody and charged, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

Armand David Saroli, 52, of Sterling Heights, is facing the felony charge of bank robbery, which is punishable by up to life in prison.

The robbery happened about 1:28 p.m. Wednesday at a bank in Sterling Heights. The suspect gave a note to a teller, allegedly demanding money, which was provided. The culprit then left the bank.

Saroli was later captured by police.

An arraignment took place at Sterling Heights District Court 41-A. Bond was set at $750,000. If he is released from jail, Saroli will be ordered to wear a tether, prosecutors said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 7, with a preliminary exam scheduled for Aug. 14.