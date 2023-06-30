Sterling Heights man accused of drunk driving after crashing into Berkley restaurant
BERKLEY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Sterling Heights man is suspected of drunk driving after police say he crashed into a Berkley restaurant early Friday morning.
Berkley police responded to the crash at about 2:37 a.m. Friday at The Lunch Café at 3116 12 Mile Road.
A preliminary investigation indicates the driver's blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.
Police say the driver was not injured in the crash, and no bystanders were hurt.
The building suffered extensive damage.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.