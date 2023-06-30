Sterling Heights man accused of drunk driving after crashing into Berkley restaurant

BERKLEY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Sterling Heights man is suspected of drunk driving after police say he crashed into a Berkley restaurant early Friday morning.

Berkley police responded to the crash at about 2:37 a.m. Friday at The Lunch Café at 3116 12 Mile Road.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver's blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

Police say the driver was not injured in the crash, and no bystanders were hurt.

The building suffered extensive damage.