Sterling Heights man accused of drunk driving after crashing into Berkley restaurant

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Friday, June 30, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Friday, June 30, 2023 03:12

BERKLEY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Sterling Heights man is suspected of drunk driving after police say he crashed into a Berkley restaurant early Friday morning. 

berkley-drunk-driving-1.jpg
Berkley police responded to the crash at about 2:37 a.m. Friday at The Lunch Café at 3116 12 Mile Road.  Berkley Police Department

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver's blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit. 

berkley-drunk-driving-2.jpg
Police say the driver was not injured in the crash, and no bystanders were hurt. 

The building suffered extensive damage. 

First published on June 30, 2023 / 12:38 PM

