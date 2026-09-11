Stellantis Veterans Group Ruck March honors lives lost on 9/11

To commemorate the thousands of lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, Stellantis employees, their families, veterans and company leaders took part in the sixth annual Veterans Group Ruck March at the company's headquarters.

Hundreds of people came together to recognize the first responders, military members and veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice 25 years ago.

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"We want to take what was a terrible tragedy but turn it into an opportunity to serve the community," said Stellantis Veterans Group co-executive sponsor Shane Karr. "What makes this event special is it's not just about remembering what happened then, but about translating those memories into a commitment to serve."

Karr says the participants put purpose to pavement to trek 2.2 miles around the Chrysler Technology Center test track. He says this year is the most impressive turnout yet.

"We had over 500 signups today. So, this is the biggest event in our history so far," Karr said.

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The group carried backpacks full of essential items for local veterans to symbolize the weight that military members and first responders carry.

"It hits home especially as a veteran. It's a great thing to see and know that we're actually making an impact today," said Stellantis Veterans Group Co-Chair Jordan Williams. "I think the best way to remember is taking something difficult and tragic like that and repurposing it into something positive. That's why I think this event is so great because not only are we remembering those days, but we're also making a difference and making a change in the world."

Stellantis leaders shared the company's history as it relates to the terror attacks on that tragic day a quarter of a century ago.

Stellantis

"When the White House was evacuated on Sept. 11, then Daimler Chrysler had its Washington offices just a couple of blocks away. About 70 members of the White House staff actually came to our offices. We gave them our offices, our computers, our phones, and they basically ran a satellite White House out of the Daimler Chrysler offices both on 9/11 and for several days that followed until they reopened the White House complex," said Karr.

In addition to the march, two hands holding a ten-pound piece of steel from the wreckage of the twin towers were on display. A bald eagle taking flight was also shown as a symbol of remembrance.

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Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa spoke on the company's commitment to uplift the community.

"As we gather today on 9/11, we pause to remember the lives lost, the families forever changed, and their courage shown that day," said Filosa. "Our commitment to America is not only part of our story, it is also part of our future as we begin our next 100 years. We continue investing in our people, our products, and our communities."

Stellantis says each donated backpack will go to veteran transition assistance centers across Michigan.