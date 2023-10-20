Stellantis pulls out of LA Auto Show amid UAW strike

(CBS DETROIT) - Stellantis announced that it has pulled out of the LA Auto Show as the union continues to strike against the Detroit automakers.

The automaker said that due to the cost of the UAW strike, it has canceled its display and presentations at the LA Auto Show, which is scheduled to be held from Nov. 16 to Nov. 26.

In addition, Stellantis will not be at the SEMA show in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to take place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.

This comes after the automaker announced Thursday that 100 more employees would be laid off at the Toledo Machining Plant in Ohio. The layoff is caused by the ongoing strike at the Toledo Assembly Complex.

Last Friday, UAW President Shawn Fain announced he was no longer going to wait until Fridays to expand the strike to new locations.

Fain has not called on workers to walkout at new plants since then but is planning to make another announcement today, Friday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m.

Since the latest update, Ford has laid off hundreds of employees at the Sterling Axle Plant due to the strikes at the Chicago Assembly Plant and the Kentucky Truck Plant.

General Motors recently announced it would delay the production of electric pickup trucks at its plant in Orion Township but said that decision was because of the slowing demand for electric vehicles across the country.

Stay with CBS Detroit for the latest UAW news as the strike enters its sixth week.