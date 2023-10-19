Ford lays off 150 more employees at Sterling Axle Plant amid UAW strike

(CBS DETROIT) - As the UAW strike against the Big Three continues, Ford Motor Company announced more layoffs at its Sterling Axle Plant.

According to Ford, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18, 150 more employees were laid off due to the ongoing strikes at the Chicago Assembly Plant and the Kentucky Truck Plant.

This comes after 106 employees at the Sterling Axle Plant earlier this week, on Monday, Oct. 16. The total number of layoffs at this plant to 468.

The layoffs are due to the ongoing UAW strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis because the Sterling Axle Plant produces parts that get sent to the Chicago Assembly Plant and Kentucky Truck Plant.

On Monday morning, Bill Ford, the automaker's executive chairman, called on the UAW to end the strike as he said it could cost Ford its ability to invest in the future.

