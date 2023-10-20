UAW President Shawn Fain to provide strike update at 4 p.m. Friday

General Motors says it can't meet all UAW demands

(CBS DETROIT) - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain will provide an update on the ongoing strike with Detroit's Big Three automakers at 4 p.m. Friday.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of Fain's announcement and will have automotive industry expert analysis.

Friday's announcement comes after Fain said last week he would no longer wait until Fridays to announce strike expansions.

As the strike soon enters its sixth week, Stellantis, General Motors and Ford continue to announce layoffs.

