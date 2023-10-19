Stellantis lay off 100 workers in Ohio at Toledo Machining Plant

General Motors says it can't meet all UAW demands

TOLEDO, Ohio. (CBS DETROIT) - Stellantis said 100 more workers have been laid off at the Toledo Machining Plant in Ohio as the United Auto Workers strike is near the end of week five.

The automaker says the layoffs are effective Oct. 23, bringing the total number to 170 workers after laying off 70 workers on Monday, Oct. 9. Stellantis says the layoffs are due to the strike at the Toledo Assembly Complex.

"Across its facilities in three states, the Company now has 1,520 employees on temporary layoff. Stellantis continues to closely monitor the impact of the UAW strike action on our manufacturing operations," the company said in a statement.

Last week, the automaker announced 700 temporary layoffs at the Kokomo Transmission and Kokomo Casting plants in Indiana. Earlier that week, it laid off more than 500 workers at the Trenton Engine Complex.

As the strike against General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford is days away from entering week six, contract negotiations with the big automakers are still underway.

A week ago, UAW President Shawn Fain said he would no longer wait until Fridays to announce strike expansions. Instead, Fain said the union would announce new strikes where they need to and when they need to.

Fain is expected to give bargaining updates at 4 p.m. on Friday.

