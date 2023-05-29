State officials announce EV charging stations at Belle Isle Park

(CBS DETROIT) - A push for electric vehicles has traveled to Belle Isle Park.

Michigan officials announced that two EV charging stations are now available at Belle Isle Park.

According to a press release from the Department of Natural Resources, they are the first EV chargers at a state park in Southeast Michigan. Other charging stations are located at Bay City State Park and Holland State Park.

The charges are located in the parking lot of the Belle Isle Nature Center (176 Lakeside Drive), which the Detroit Zoological Society manages.

Batteries can be charged in 10 minutes, dispensing up to 350 kW, and users pay for the service using the EV Connect app. The stations are also another step toward cleaner air as they are backed by solar and wind energy generated through DTE's MIGeenPower.

Detroit-based EV charging service provider Diatomic Energy operates the stations under an agreement with the DNR.

"We're really excited to work with Diatomic Energy, DTE Energy and EGLE on this project," Chuck Allen, DNR Parks and Recreation Division department analyst said in a statement. "As part of a plan to help expand the footprint of EV chargers in the state, there is also an additional effort underway to install chargers at several state parks and a state fish hatchery over the next few years."