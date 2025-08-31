Police searching for man in stabbing at Sedona Taphouse in Troy

City of Troy switching EMS providers; Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion; and more top stories

Police in Troy, Michigan, are looking for a man suspected of stabbing another man at a restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the incident happened at Sedona Taphouse at 198 E. Big Beaver Rd. around 4:14 p.m. Responding officers found a man who had been stabbed with a knife by another man. The man stabbed was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition on Saturday night.

Investigators say the two men know each other, and the stabbing was not a random act.

Officers are working to locate the man suspected of the incident.

Police say there is no danger to the public.