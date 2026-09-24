St. Clair Shores woman sentenced to 100 weekends in jail for fatal driveway crash

Stephanie Holt, 32, of St. Clair Shores, was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation and 100 weekends in the Macomb County Jail after pleading no contest to leaving the scene of a driveway crash that killed 76-year-old Mary Hulswit last year, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

Holt's jail term totals 365 days, all of it to be served on weekends. She is due to report to the Macomb County Jail for the first time Friday at 5 p.m. Judge Jennifer M. Faunce of the Macomb County Circuit Court also ordered Holt to have no contact with Hulswit's family, complete 200 hours of community service and attend counseling.

Holt pleaded no contest July 15 to failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault, resulting in death — the charge filed after the crash.

"No one should ever leave the scene of an injury accident," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement. "This defendant will have time to consider her choice of leaving when she should have called for help. Our thoughts remain with the family as they continue to live with a loss that can never be undone."

The case dates to Nov. 1, 2025, when St. Clair Shores police were called to a report of a body lying at the end of a driveway. Hulswit, of St. Clair Shores, had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, police said. Investigators allege Holt struck her while backing out of the driveway.

In November 2025, Holt was arraigned on the charge and released on a $100,000 bond with a GPS tether and orders to stay away from the scene and the victim's family.