St. Clair Shores man sentenced 30 days for allegedly abusing his dog, prosecutors say

A St. Clair Shores man was sentenced after pleading no contest to abusing his dog, prosecutors say.

On Wednesday, 29-year-old Michael Sikorski was sentenced after pleading no contest in July to third-degree animal torture, according to prosecutors.

Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Anthony R. Servitto sentenced Sikorski to 30 days in the Macomb County Jail and 18 months of probation, including 90 days on an alcohol tether.

As a condition of his sentence, Sikorski is prohibited from consuming alcohol and owning or being around animals, prosecutors say.

While the Macomb County Probation Department had recommended a sentence of probation only, Servitto sentenced Sikorski within the sentencing guidelines range of zero to three months.

"I hope this man learned that animal abuse is wrong. There is no exception to the moral and legal obligation to care for and not harm your pets," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. "Our society will not stand for such abusive treatment, and neither will my office."

On March 15, Macomb County prosecutors allege Sikorski assaulted his dog, Steel, by kicking him in the face, before lifting the dog by its leash behind his back, strangling the dog by its collar, and then swinging it over his head and slamming the dog into the ground.

According to prosecutors, Sikorski's dog did not suffer any permanent injuries from the alleged abuse.