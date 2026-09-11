St. Clair County man charged for possession of over 300 grams of meth, sheriff says

A man was arrested after the St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in Fort Gratiot after an investigation into the sales of narcotics, the sheriff says.

Jacob Zulch, 45, was taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff says that the County Drug Task Force found 311 grams of methamphetamine, a large number of analogs, sales materials and U.S. currency.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the task force executed the search warrant in the 4000 block of Devonshire Road on Sept. 4 just before 11:30 a.m.

Zulch was arraigned in 72nd District Court on Sept. 6 on the charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, delivery on an analog, two counts of possession of narcotics ( less than 25 grams), possession of analogs and maintaining a drug house, the sheriff says.

Zulch's bond was set at $75,000 cash, the sheriff's office says.