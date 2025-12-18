St. Clair County man, 60, accused of fatally stabbing man on bike path

A Kimball Township man is accused of stabbing another man to death after an altercation on a St. Clair County bike path.

On the night of Oct. 12, St. Clair County deputies say Robert Barr, 60, was involved in an altercation with a 68-year-old Port Huron man on the Wadhams to Avoca bike path, which led to Barr stabbing the victim.

The victim drove himself to an area hospital, while Barr later called 911 after returning home to report the altercation.

On Oct. 28, the victim died at a Detroit hospital as a result of his injuries, deputies said.

Barr was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with open murder.

He was recently arraigned and given a $250,000 bond.