Watch CBS News
Crime

St. Clair County man, 60, accused of fatally stabbing man on bike path

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A Kimball Township man is accused of stabbing another man to death after an altercation on a St. Clair County bike path. 

On the night of Oct. 12, St. Clair County deputies say Robert Barr, 60, was involved in an altercation with a 68-year-old Port Huron man on the Wadhams to Avoca bike path, which led to Barr stabbing the victim. 

The victim drove himself to an area hospital, while Barr later called 911 after returning home to report the altercation. 

On Oct. 28, the victim died at a Detroit hospital as a result of his injuries, deputies said. 

Barr was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with open murder. 

He was recently arraigned and given a $250,000 bond. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue