St. Clair County officials seize 52 animals found living in "deplorable conditions"

Woman in custody after child neglect investigation; MDOT preps for I-696 work; and other top stories

Dozens of animals - including sheep, miniature pigs and fowl – were taken into protective care Friday amid a situation that St. Clair County officials called "deplorable conditions."

The confiscation of the 52 animals was from a location in the 5800 block of Indian Trail in China Township where as many as 10 other animals were taken on Jan. 22, according to a press release from St. Clair County Animal Control.

Kevin Tuttle, 59, had an arraignment hearing Friday in 72nd District Court on a felony charge of cruelty and neglect toward four to 10 animals, specifically goats and sheep.

His next court date is a probable cause conference on Feb. 26.

"The animals seized during the arctic blast last month were without food, water, or shelter adequate for livestock," St. Clair County Animal Control Director Melissa Miller said in her statement. "Shelter required for livestock can be as simple as trees or topography for windbreak. The 52 animals' health and living conditions yesterday were consistent with the animals Animal Control previously removed from this location."

One of the animals picked up Friday was found to be in critical condition and immediately transported to Michigan State University Veterinary Medical Center, the press release said.

All of the animals involved are now under observation and assessment for diagnostics, treatment and species-appropriate feeding plans.

In response to this case, St. Clair County Animal Control asks anyone aware of animal collecting, cruelty or neglect to report the conditions to 810-984-3155 or animalcontrol@stclaircounty.org.