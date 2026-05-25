Detroit's Spirit Plaza reopens after $2.9 million renovation project

Following a $2.9 million renovation, the city of Detroit is celebrating the opening of Spirit Plaza this season.

The community space, which has been under renovation since October 2025, includes a swing set, play area and seating with umbrellas.

The space was initially designed in 2017 as temporary, replacing Woodward Avenue between Larned Street and E. Jefferson Avenue. Officials say the layout now includes more permanent features.

City of Detroit

"Spirit Plaza is a place for all Detroiters, whether it's to sit and enjoy lunch, take part in the diverse programming or join fellow Detroiters to voice support for a cause they support," said Mayor Mary Sheffield in a statement. "This beautiful new design and new amenities will make it an even more inclusive destination to enjoy our city and admire the Spirit of Detroit statue."

A grand opening is scheduled on June 6, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include music, fitness classes and food trucks.

"We want to make sure residents have spaces in their neighborhoods and downtown to take in the outdoors and have fun doing so; these recent improvements at Spirit Plaza help us meet that standard and beyond for both children and adults," said City of Detroit General Services Director Crystal Perkins.