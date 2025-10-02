Spirit Airlines to temporarily furlough 103 flight attendants out of Detroit Metro

Spirit Airlines has notified State of Michigan officials that 103 flight attendants based out of Detroit Metropolitan Airport will be placed on furlough starting December 1.

"This furlough is expected to be temporary; however, we are unsure of the duration," the letter said.

The details of the temporary layoffs were related in a WARN Act notice filed with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. The affected employees are represented by the Association of Flight Attendants, and bumping rights as spelled out in their collective bargaining agreement will apply.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as the WARN Act, requires companies going through mass layoffs and/or site closures to issue advance public notice to the state's labor department, should that step meet certain requirements for the size of the company or the number of people involved.

Spirit Airlines will still fly out of Detroit Metro, but has announced plans to end service to nearly a dozen other cities as it cuts back on its flight schedules.