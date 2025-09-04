Spirit Airlines to end service in 12 cities

Spirit Airlines warns of "substantial doubt" about its ability to stay in business

Spirit Airlines is ending flight service in a dozen cities, less than a week after the discount carrier announced it was filing for bankruptcy for a second time this year.

The Florida company confirmed to CBS News on Thursday that it would exit the following markets on Oct. 2: Albuquerque, New Mexico; Birmingham, Alabama; Boise, Idaho; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Oakland, California; Columbia, South Carolina; Portland, Oregon; Sacramento, California; Salt Lake City, Utah; San Diego, California; and San Jose, California. The airline also said it is nixing plans to to launch service in Macon, Georgia, which was slated for Oct. 16.

Spirit serves dozens of cities in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean according to its route map.

"We apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience this may cause and will reach out to those with affected reservations to notify them of their options, including a refund," a Spirit spokesperson told CBS News in an email statement.

The news comes at a financially tumultuous time for the budget carrier. Spirit initially filed for bankruptcy protection in November 2024 after years of of struggling with rising operation costs and mounting debt. Just months after emerging from Chapter 11 reorganization, the airline filed for bankruptcy protection again in August.

At the time, Spirit said it intended to conduct business as usual during the restructuring process, signaling passengers would still be able to book flights and use tickets.

The reduction in service pushes Spirit Airlines one step closer to a complete shutdown. In its quarterly earnings report in August, the company said it had "substantial doubt" about its ability to stay in business, citing factors including weak demand for domestic leisure travel and "adverse market conditions."