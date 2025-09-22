Bankrupt Spirit Airlines is furloughing one-third of its flight attendants

Spirit Airlines, the budget carrier that filed for bankruptcy twice this year, is laying off about one-third of its flight attendants, as it cuts flights and restructures the business to reduce costs.

On Monday, Spirit said it would discharge approximately 1,800 of its 5,200 flight attendants, an airline spokesperson confirmed to CBS News. The Wall Street Journal first reported Spirit's plan to furlough workers.

"As part of our ongoing restructuring, we are taking steps to align staffing with our fleet size and expected flight volume. In line with this process, we have made the difficult decision to furlough approximately 1,800 Flight Attendants, effective Dec. 1, 2025," Spirit said in a statement to CBS News.

Spirit added that it is committed to treating employees affected by the restructuring with "care and respect during this process."

The move comes after the airline earlier this month, announced it would reduce capacity by about 25% in November. At the time, CEO Dave Davis said layoffs would likely accompany the scheduling cuts.

"These evaluations will inevitably affect the size of our teams as we become a more efficient airline. Unfortunately, these are the tough calls we must make to emerge stronger. We know this adds uncertainty, and we are committed to keeping you informed as these decisions are made," he wrote in a memo to employees.

The union representing Spirit pilots said it was told by the airline that Spirit "must obtain approximately $100 million in annual cost savings from pilots," according to a memo from union chair Ryan Mulle.

The union is surveying its pilot members on the matter.

Spirit has cited low demand for domestic leisure travel as a driver of its financial woes, as budget-conscious Americans cut back on travel, over economic concerns. Americans who can afford to travel, meanwhile, are demanding more premium flight experiences, it said.