Ford Field just announced its menu for the 2026 Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game, and it includes pie nachos, cherry BBQ turkey and a gummy "Bears" cocktail.

The menu was crafted by Levy, Ford Field's partner, and pairs game-day classics with traditional Thanksgiving favorites.

Ford Field said in its announcement Tuesday that more than 60,000 fans are expected to be at the stadium for the Detroit Lions' annual holiday game, this year against the Chicago Bears in an NFC North showdown.

Here's what's on the menu

Smoked Turkey

A Thanksgiving staple at Ford Field, this year's version comes with either tangy chipotle cherry BBQ sauce or sweet cranberry orange BBQ glaze.

Available at Lions Loyal Marketplaces in sections 100 and 120, Snack Zone in section 117, Streats of Detroit in section 217 and The Handoff in section 242.

The tangy chipotle cherry BBQ turkey leg comes with BBQ sauce. Ford Field

Ford Field's sweet cranberry-orange-smoked turkey leg comes with a BBQ glaze. Ford Field

Ultimate Thanksgiving Pie Nachos

This item brings together cinnamon sugar chips, apple pie filling, chocolate cherry fudge, pumpkin-spiced cream cheese icing, candied pecans, Quality Chef cinnamon apples and Philadelphia cream cheese.

Available at Kick-Off Classics in section 308 and Grab N' Go in section 238.

The Ultimate Thanksgiving Pie Nachos brings together many Thanksgiving dessert favorites in one. Ford Field

Gobblin' Game Day Brat

This is a loaded craft beer bratwurst stacked with cornbread stuffing, smoked turkey greens, cranberry mustard and gravy jus. Available at Down & Dine in section 230.

Ford Field says the Gobblin' Game Day Brat is a handheld Thanksgiving feast on a bun. Ford Field

Thanksgiving Favorites Bowl

It comes with creamy homemade mac and cheese with smoked turkey greens, roasted yams and flaky cornbread, topped with a cranberry glaze.

Available at Blitz near gate A on level 2.

The Thanksgiving Favorites Bowl is a new item that lets fans sample all the classic Thanksgiving side dishes in one bowl. Ford Field

Special drinks on the Thanksgiving menu

For drinks, fans can choose from three signature holiday and team-themed cocktails that will roll out across the stadium at concessions and club bars.

Gummy Bear Drop

A new item this year, featuring vodka, peach liqueur, peach purée and lemonade with a gummy bear skewer garnish.

The Gummy Bear Drop features a team-themed garnish of a gummy bear skewer in a new cocktail this year. Ford Field

Blazin' Apple

This vodka drink is blended with cinnamon whiskey and apple cider, garnished with a cinnamon-sugar donut.

The Blazin' Apple comes with a large cinnamon-sugar donut on top. Ford Field

Roarin' Roary

This vodka drink is mixed with blue curaçao and lemonade and served with a lemon wheel, silver salt rim and blue candy skewer.

Roarin' Roary features vodka, blue curaçao and lemonade. Ford Field

Other items include Blake's Cinnamon-Sugar Donuts and Goose Island Bourbon County Stout. The suite menus will feature a special Thanksgiving-themed brunch menu, including loaded egg bites, turkey salad croissant, sweet potato casserole and a breakfast griddle.

Andy Lansing, the CEO of Levy, said:

"Thanksgiving Day football at Ford Field remains one of the most amazing traditions in sports. Food and hospitality have been at the heart of Levy since our beginnings, and we're grateful to be part of a tradition that brings families, friends and fans together in Detroit. We look forward to making each Thanksgiving game special by bringing something new to the menu while continuing to deliver the holiday classics fans know and love."

Local restaurant menu items at Ford Field

Ford Field's local restaurant partners will also offer special seasonal items throughout the stadium, including a tandoori turkey rice bowl or tacos, an iced apple "chaider," jerk turkey leg, Biscoff cheesecake, caramel apple boats, loaded mac and meatloaf sliders and honey-roasted cashews and candy corn mix.

The Tandoori Turkey Rice Bowl or Tacos from Paradise Street Eats & Biryani will be available in section 235. Ford Field

You can get the Caramel Apple Boats from Bombshell Treat Bar in section 124. Ford Field

Levy says it anticipates that Ford Field will serve 2,500 pounds of turkey, 2,000 pounds of mashed potatoes, 1,800 turkey legs, 1,400 pounds of stuffing, 600 pounds of green beans, 500 pounds of corn, 100 gallons of gravy, 55 gallons of cranberry sauce and 4,500 slices of pie.

1,300 Levy team members will work at Ford Field on Thanksgiving, starting as early as 3 a.m. for the 1 p.m. kickoff.