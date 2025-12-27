Southwest Michigan fire chief dead after he was hit by vehicle while at medical incident

The chief of the Hamilton Fire Department in Allegan County, Michigan, is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while operating at a medical incident on Tuesday, according to state Rep. Angela Rigas.

David Haverdink was on Michigan Highway 40 near 136th Avenue in Heath Township, Michigan, around 6 p.m. when he was hit, Kalamazoo CBS affiliate WWMT, which cited the fire department, said.

South Haven Area Emergency Services in Southwest Michigan, also citing the fire department, said Haverdink was then taken to the hospital, where he died on Thursday.

Haverdink served as chief for 40 years and eight as Allegan County sheriff, county officials said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of the Hamilton Fire Department, as well as Chief Haverdink's family and friends, during this difficult time," South Haven Area Emergency Services Fire Chief Brandon Hinz said in a written statement on Friday. "Dave was a great person and a highly respected leader in public service whose impact was felt throughout Southwest Michigan."

Rigas, who serves parts of Allegan, Barry and Kent counties, shared similar sentiments on social media, noting that Haverdink provided "commendable service to the Hamilton Community."

Hamilton is around 186 miles west of Detroit.