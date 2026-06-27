Southgate officer fatally shoots male with "sharp instrument" outside Meijer store, police say

The Michigan State Police are investigating after a Southgate officer fatally shot a male with a "sharp instrument" outside a Meijer store on Saturday, according to law enforcement.

Southgate Police Chief Mark Mydlarz said officers were initially called to the supermarket at 16300 Fort St. around 3:45 p.m. for an alleged theft.

The officers were investigating the male, whose age has yet to be disclosed, and another suspect when he pulled out the "sharp instrument," which led one of the officers to draw his gun.

"He engaged our officers and one of our officers fired at least one round, striking the male subject," Mydlarz said.

Law enforcement at the scene attempted life-saving measures on the male before he was transported to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.

No officers were injured in the incident, officials said.

The other suspect, identified as a female whose age also has yet to be been disclosed, was taken into custody.

Mydlarz said he did not know how the two suspects were related and what weapon the suspect had.

"Scary. Shocked. i had just gone into the Meijer to go to the restroom," Tammy Foster, who was attending a nearby car event, said.

Foster has been coming to the event, widely known as the Fort Street Dream Cruise, for years. Knowing where she has been watching the show for over decade was just steps away from a deadly shooting gave her chills.

The officer who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave as the state law enforcement agency conducts its investigation, per standard protocol.

This is a developing story.