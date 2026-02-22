Southfield resident, 33, charged with arson after blaze at fire station

A 33-year-old Southfield, Michigan, resident is accused of starting a blaze at a fire station on the city's north side Tuesday, police said.

Online court records show Devon Allen Woodson is charged with one count of second-degree arson. He was arraigned on Friday and has since posted bond, which a judge set at $1,000.

Officers responded to the fire at the facility, located at 20135 12 Mile Rd., at around 12:16 p.m. Police said an individual, later identified as Woodson, intentionally poured gasoline on the ground near the back of the fire station, ignited it and left the scene.

A crew of firefighters returning to the facility saw the fire and "immediately" moved to extinguish it. A garage door, entry door and sections of vinyl siding were damaged in the incident.

Burn marks cover part of a garage door, an entry door and bricks at a fire station in Southfield, Michigan, after a blaze that happened on Feb. 17, 2026. Southfield Police Department

There were no reported injuries.

According to police, detectives secured surveillance video of Woodson buying gasoline at a gas station near the fire station and used "advanced technology" to capture images of Woodson's vehicle.

Woodson was arrested on Tuesday around 3 p.m. and is set to appear at a probable cause conference on March 6.

If convicted, Woodson faces up to 20 years in prison.