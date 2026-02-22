Southfield resident, 33, charged with arson after blaze at fire station
A 33-year-old Southfield, Michigan, resident is accused of starting a blaze at a fire station on the city's north side Tuesday, police said.
Online court records show Devon Allen Woodson is charged with one count of second-degree arson. He was arraigned on Friday and has since posted bond, which a judge set at $1,000.
Officers responded to the fire at the facility, located at 20135 12 Mile Rd., at around 12:16 p.m. Police said an individual, later identified as Woodson, intentionally poured gasoline on the ground near the back of the fire station, ignited it and left the scene.
A crew of firefighters returning to the facility saw the fire and "immediately" moved to extinguish it. A garage door, entry door and sections of vinyl siding were damaged in the incident.
There were no reported injuries.
According to police, detectives secured surveillance video of Woodson buying gasoline at a gas station near the fire station and used "advanced technology" to capture images of Woodson's vehicle.
Woodson was arrested on Tuesday around 3 p.m. and is set to appear at a probable cause conference on March 6.
If convicted, Woodson faces up to 20 years in prison.