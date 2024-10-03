Southfield police investigating home invasion of rabbi's house

(CBS DETROIT) - Southfield police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into the home of a Metro Detroit rabbi Wednesday night.

Police responded to a home on the 16000 block of Hilton around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a home invasion. Police say the suspect, a Black man believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, entered the residence through a rear door armed with a handgun and said, "I'm taking everything, give me everything."

Those in the house exited through the front door, and no one was injured.

A suspect has been identified, and police are in the process of bringing him into custody. Police say a woman was also involved in the incident and that she is in custody. Police are calling this a "crime of opportunity."

The incident took place during the first night of Rosh Hashanah, the beginning of the Jewish new year.

University of Michigan President Santa Ono confirmed that 15-20 students were at the rabbi's home for dinner when the incident occurred.

"I have spoken directly with students on the scene and some parents as well," Ono said. "Although we are grateful that the Rabbi, his family and our students are safe, we take the safety of our students very seriously. I have asked for an enhanced security presence outside of Chabad, JRC and Hillel and again on Friday and Saturday of next week for Yom Kippur.

Counseling will also be made available for any students through student life. We encourage anyone with information on the incident to share it with either the Southfield police or UMPD."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.