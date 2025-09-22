Detroit-area man charged, accused of inappropriately touching girl

A Southfield, Michigan, man is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly inappropriately touching a girl.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, the 52-year-old man is also charged with accosting a child for an immoral purpose and use of a computer to commit a crime. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison for the sexual conduct charge, up to four years for the accosting a child charge and up to 10 years for use of a computer to commit a crime.

Prosecutors allege that in 2021, the man allegedly touched the girl and, in a text message, later offered her $100 for pictures. The girl took a screenshot of the conversation and saved it.

She reported the alleged assault in September 2025, according to prosecutors. The man was arrested on Sept. 14.

"It's never easy for a victim, especially a child, to discuss sexual abuse, but it's also never too late to come forward," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "What happened to this child was unacceptable and we will hold this defendant accountable."