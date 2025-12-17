Metal detectors coming to Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology

When high school students in Southfield return from winter break, a new safety feature will be on campus.

Metal detectors are coming to Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology.

On Wednesday, all 1,000 students got to see the new security measure for the first time.

If a student or visitor sets off one of the metal detectors, a school resource officer will use a wand to detect any concealed metal items.

"This process isn't just to screen students; it is to screen visitors of this campus," said James Jackson, chief of staff for Southfield Public Schools.

Jackson reveals why the school district chose to add metal detectors.

"The main reason why we're installing metal detectors is truly because we are always trying to increase the level of safety and security in our buildings," Jackson said.

In 2024, a 15-year-old from Detroit was taken into custody after bringing a loaded gun to Southfield A&T.

"We didn't really have a big fallout from it. We handled it quickly. I just think that this will really prohibit any items from being brought into our building," said assistant principal Kelly Patterson, Associate Principal.

There are 12 schools in the Southfield Public Schools district, and Southfield A&T will be the first school to get metal detectors, but not the last.

A $100,000 state grant helped to pay for the new metal detectors.

"We knew we'd start here, but the plan is to roll it out throughout the district as more funding comes in," Jackson said.

Jackson says parents have been expecting the change for about a year.

The metal detectors will be posted at the main entrances starting on Monday, Jan. 5.