Watch CBS News
Local News

Southfield family seeking to replace handicap-accessible transport van

By
Julia Avant
Julia Avant
After living in the Deep South for years, Julia Avant is back home as a reporter for CBS News Detroit. Growing up in Sterling Heights, many knew her as Julia Smith. She grew up as a competitive dancer and attended numerous events in the Italian-American community, all while competing in the Miss America Organization way back in the day as Miss Michigan Teen.
Read Full Bio
Julia Avant

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A Southfield family that is involved with helping other families now needs help of their own.

Hope Sovran, 29, travels, volunteers, performs in theater and even danced with Ellen on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"I like to paint, draw and look at pictures," Hope Sovran said.

But there is a reason why her parents, Andrew and Nancy, gave her the name Hope.

"We knew Hope was going to be born with spina bifida. She was going to be pretty sick when she was born and was not going to be able to walk," said her mother, Nancy Sovran.

Spina bifada is a disease that impacts a baby's spine during the early stages of pregnancy, leaving many paralyzed for life. There is no cure, only treatment.

"When she was first born, there was a whole list of things they had to do. And so it's like every year, she was in the hospital to fix this fix that," said her father, Andrew Sovran.

Since her birth, Hope Sovran has undergone 119 surgeries, yet she remains joyful.

"How are you so strong with everything you have gone through?" asked CBS News Detroit's Julia Avant.

"My parents, of course, and my siblings, I'd do anything for them," Hope answered.

Despite the Sovran family working through Hope's medical challenges, they volunteer to children in the hospital. One of those efforts is decorating hospital rooms through the nonprofit Wish Upon a Teen, which has since named Nancy Sovran its executive director.

"I love everything she does," says Hope about her mother, "And my dad, my dad is the greatest."

Recently, the van the family has been using to get Hope to and from home has died. They shifted to using an older van that doesn't work well for transportation.

"It's not pretty how I get Hope in the van and her wheelchair through the back," said Nancy.

That's why her friends are helping to raise money to get the family a new van.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue