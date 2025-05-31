Watch CBS News
Crime

Southfield doctor convicted of bank fraud involving $1.7 million federal loan

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Shooting near a Detroit high school; Detroit Grand Prix weekend begins; and more top stories
Shooting near a Detroit high school; Detroit Grand Prix weekend begins; and more top stories 04:00

A federal jury has found a Southfield, Michigan doctor guilty of bank fraud after he deceptively obtained a $1.7 million loan from the Paycheck Protection Program, according to the U.S Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

The jury convicted Dr. Reginald Eburuche on Thursday. 

The attorney's office, citing evidence presented at trial, said Eburuches looked into getting a loan from the PPP program after unsuccessfully attempting to get a line of credit for his start-up business Renovis Healthcare in 2019.

Eburuche "grossly inflated the number of employees and the average monthly payroll" in his loan application, according to federal officials. He also created and uploaded fraudulent tax documents that made it look like his headcount and salary expenditures were legitimate. 

He received the $1.7 million loan in July 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the attorney's office, a large portion of the funds were frozen and seized ahead of the trial. 

"When a licensed professional chooses fraud over integrity, the harm runs deeper than dollars," U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon Jr. said in a release about the conviction on Friday.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.