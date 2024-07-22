Southeast Michigan sheriff warns residents about dangers of "car surfing" after three recent incidents

Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race, Detroit-area police officer killed and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A sheriff's office in Southeast Michigan is warning residents about the dangers of "car surfing" after seeing an uptick in incidents related to the social media trend.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office has responded to three incidents of people engaging in "car surfing," which they say involves "riding on the outside of a moving vehicle being driven by another person."

Deputies responded to the parking lot at 59041 Gratiot Avenue in New Haven on June 21 after receiving a report of a juvenile who fell off the top of a 2012 Kia Optima that was being driven by another juvenile.

The juvenile who was on top of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a head laceration and multiple abrasions.

The driver told police they thought it would be "fun" to drive around with their friend on the roof and was charged with reckless driving.

In another incident, deputies responded to Iroquois Middle School on July 19 after receiving a report of a juvenile who fell off the back of a Ford Escape being driven by another juvenile in the parking lot, according to the sheriff's office.

The juvenile sustained a skull fracture and brain bleed but, as of Monday morning, was listed in stable condition. The driver was lodged on the charges of operating while intoxicated, causing serious injury and reckless driving.

On July 21, deputies responded to Romeo High School's parking lot after receiving another report of a "car surfing" incident.

A juvenile fell off the roof of a 2017 Dodge Challenger being driven by another individual. The driver admitted they were "car surfing" and was cited for reckless driving.

"The MCSO takes these incidents of "car surfing" very seriously," stated Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. "These participants do not seem to realize that they become projectiles, hitting cement or asphalt at 30-50 miles an hour. No matter what condition these individuals are in, their bodies are just not designed to take that much trauma."

Drivers can face the following charges for participating in "car surfing":

reckless driving

various seatbelt violations (depending on the age of the passengers)

permitting person to hang on/attach themselves to the outside of a vehicle

permitted passenger to ride in unsafe manner

reckless endangerment

third-degree assault

vehicular assault

vehicular homicide

The person not riding in the vehicle correctly can also face the potential charge of person hung on/attached themselves to the outside of a vehicle.

"Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities. Please stay safe, make responsible choices, and encourage others to do the same. We need to work together to prevent further tragedies," Wickersham said.