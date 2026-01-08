Southeast Michigan school delays and closings for Jan. 8

School closings and delays are being reported in some areas of Southeast Michigan for Thursday, Jan. 8, as a result of patchy dense fog.

The affected schools include some in Monroe County.

The National Weather Service in Detroit says locally dense fog is reducing visibility to around a quarter-mile at times, with rapid fluctuations in conditions possible, for an area that includes Flint, Port Huron, Adrian and Detroit.

Here's the school announcement list:

Latest school closing and delays for Southeast Michigan