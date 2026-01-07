Watch CBS News
Southeast Michigan school closings for Jan. 7

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

School closings and delays are being reported in some areas of Southeast Michigan for Wednesday, Jan. 7, as fog and icy conditions linger.

The schools affected are mainly in Lapeer, Sanilac and St. Clair counties. Lapeer Community Schools and Memphis Community Schools both cited icy back road conditions in their announcements.

A dense fog advisory was in effect for several hours late Tuesday across Southeast Michigan.

Here's the school announcement list:

