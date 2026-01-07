Southeast Michigan school closings for Jan. 7

School closings and delays are being reported in some areas of Southeast Michigan for Wednesday, Jan. 7, as fog and icy conditions linger.

The schools affected are mainly in Lapeer, Sanilac and St. Clair counties. Lapeer Community Schools and Memphis Community Schools both cited icy back road conditions in their announcements.

A dense fog advisory was in effect for several hours late Tuesday across Southeast Michigan.

Here's the school announcement list:

Latest school closing and delays for Southeast Michigan