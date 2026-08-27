Southeast Michigan in path of partial lunar eclipse Thursday night

Skywatchers in Southeast Michigan will have the chance to see a spectacular partial lunar eclipse late Thursday into early Friday.

The Earth's shadow from the sun will move across a full moon, producing a reddish-orange "blood moon" appearance.

The alignment is getting quite a bit of attention nationally, given how many people could potentially view the sight. NASA says the lunar eclipse will be visible from much of North and South America and parts of Europe and Africa. More than 3 billion people around the world will be in a position to see at least part of the show.

The eclipse begins over Metro Detroit subtly at about 9:23 p.m. ET, but the best time to watch will be from about 10:33 p.m. to 1:51 a.m., when the Moon is in Earth's darker inner shadow.

Southeast Michigan will be in the shadow of a partial lunar eclipse during the overnight hours of August 27, 2026. CBS News Detroit

The eclipse reaches its peak over Southeast Michigan at 12:12 a.m. Friday, August 28, when about 94% of the Moon will be covered, making this the most dramatic moment to look up.

Southeast Michigan will be in the shadow of a partial lunar eclipse during the overnight hours of August 27, 2026. CBS News Detroit

The overall event ends around 3:01 a.m.