Southeast Michigan gas prices starting to dip below $4 in some places, AAA says

Michigan's gas prices continue to drop, with multiple stations in Southeast Michigan now posting prices below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel.

AAA-The Auto Club Group issues gas price trend reports on Mondays and issues daily updates on its database. Michigan's average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $4.01 on Wednesday, compared to $4.07 on Tuesday and $4.17 on Monday.

A week ago, Michigan motorists were paying $4.40 a gallon. A month ago, Michigan motorists were paying $4.66 a gallon.

Michigan prices are currently a bit higher than the national average.

Regional pricing

Here's a look at Southeast Michigan price averages by county, as posted by AAA on Wednesday:

Lapeer County: $4.05.

Livingston County: $4.26.

Macomb County: $3.91.

Monroe County: $3.94.

Oakland County: $4.10.

St. Clair County: $4.04.

Washtenaw County: $4.14.

Wayne County: $3.96.