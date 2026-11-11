Southeast Michigan gas prices starting to dip below $4 in some places, AAA says
Michigan's gas prices continue to drop, with multiple stations in Southeast Michigan now posting prices below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel.
AAA-The Auto Club Group issues gas price trend reports on Mondays and issues daily updates on its database. Michigan's average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $4.01 on Wednesday, compared to $4.07 on Tuesday and $4.17 on Monday.
A week ago, Michigan motorists were paying $4.40 a gallon. A month ago, Michigan motorists were paying $4.66 a gallon.
Michigan prices are currently a bit higher than the national average.
Regional pricing
Here's a look at Southeast Michigan price averages by county, as posted by AAA on Wednesday:
Lapeer County: $4.05.
Livingston County: $4.26.
Macomb County: $3.91.
Monroe County: $3.94.
Oakland County: $4.10.
St. Clair County: $4.04.
Washtenaw County: $4.14.
Wayne County: $3.96.