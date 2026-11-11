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Southeast Michigan gas prices starting to dip below $4 in some places, AAA says

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Michigan's gas prices continue to drop, with multiple stations in Southeast Michigan now posting prices below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel. 

AAA-The Auto Club Group issues gas price trend reports on Mondays and issues daily updates on its database. Michigan's average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $4.01 on Wednesday, compared to $4.07 on Tuesday and $4.17 on Monday.  

A week ago, Michigan motorists were paying $4.40 a gallon. A month ago, Michigan motorists were paying $4.66 a gallon. 

Michigan prices are currently a bit higher than the national average.

Regional pricing

Here's a look at Southeast Michigan price averages by county, as posted by AAA on Wednesday: 

Lapeer County: $4.05.

Livingston County: $4.26.

Macomb County: $3.91. 

Monroe County: $3.94.

Oakland County: $4.10. 

St. Clair County: $4.04. 

Washtenaw County: $4.14.

Wayne County: $3.96.

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