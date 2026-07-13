South Lyon man accused of leading police on chase through 5 communities

A police chase that wound through five communities on Thursday resulted in the arrest of a Southeast Michigan man on multiple fleeing charges.

The police pursuit on Thursday involved officers from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the Milford Police Department and the Wixom Police Department, according to the report from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Todd Timothy Wilson, 56, of South Lyon, was arraigned on Sunday in 52-1 District Court in Novi on three counts each of second-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer, along with malicious destruction of property; in addition to one charge each of resisting and obstructing a police officer, along with driving with a revoked license.

The circumstances of the pursuit began after Livingston County authorities issued a "be on the lookout" alert for a driver who had fled a traffic stop and was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics.

A deputy from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, who was aware of the alert, saw the suspect's vehicle in Lyon Township and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

In response, the driver sped off, leading officers through parts of Lyon Township, Milford, Wixom, Highland Township and Rose Township. Deputies said that during the pursuit, the suspect rammed two Wixom Police Department patrol vehicles and an Oakland County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.

Deputies ended the pursuit by forcing the vehicle to stop. But the suspect ran off into a nearby wooded area.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team, K-9 unit and Drone Team all were called to assist in the search. At one point, deputies searched for him in a nearby pond after he was seen getting into the water. But he was not found.

He was captured on Friday morning without further incident in Highland Township.

A probable cause conference in District Court is scheduled for July 20, and a preliminary exam is set for July 27.

Bond was set at $200,000, court records show.